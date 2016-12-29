Sieben appointed to Public Utilities Commission

“Senator Katie Sieben has been a strong leader in the Minnesota Senate on clean energy, consumer reforms, and fiscal responsibility. She will be an excellent member of the Public Utilities Commission,” Dayton said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Sieben, DFL-Cottage Grove, will be appointed to a six-year term beginning Jan. 23. Her Senate term ends when the 2017 Legislature is sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3. She could not be reached immediately for comment.

The commission seat will be vacated by the current commission chair Beverly Jones Heydinger. Commissioner Nancy Lange has been appointed chair, and Sieben will take Lange’s commission seat.

Sieben has represented south Washington County communities and Hastings in the Senate since 2007. She served in the House from 2003 to 2007.

Sieben will join the commission of four Democrats and one Republican that regulates electricity, natural gas, telephone and energy facilities. The commission has a staff of roughly 50 employees.

Responsibilities include setting utility rates, regulating solar and wind energy and encouraging energy conservation.

The commission is “quasi-judicial,” in that commissioners must have objective reasoning for their decisions.

Commissioners earn $140,000.

Sieben’s appointment disappointed a key GOP lawmaker on environmental issues.

Rep. Dan Fabian criticized Dayton for not picking someone from outside the Twin Cities.

“It’s very disappointing to me and the people I represent that once again Gov. Dayton has declined to appoint a greater Minnesota voice to serve on the Public Utilities Commission,” Fabian said in a statement.

Fabian, a Republican from Roseau in far northwest Minnesota, said election results showed rural Minnesotans are upset with the “status quo” and don’t feel like they’re being heard.

“They're tired of not being represented on commissions and governing bodies,” Fabian said. “The five members of the PUC live an average of 17 miles from the Capitol. There are zero who live north of the seven-county (Twin Cities area), and the lone member outside (the Twin Cities) lives less than 45 miles south of St. Paul.”