“It’s been a great job,” said Griffith, who retires Dec. 30 after 28 years with the department. “I never thought about doing anything else.”

Even when she reluctantly took the school resource officer position 12 years ago, she quickly learned to embrace it.

“They came to me and said, ‘You’d be good,’ and I said, ‘Give it to someone else,’” Griffith laughed. “But I loved it from the moment I got there.”

She loved watching the kids grow and mature, but she said that she was growing along with them.

“The school world is so different from law enforcement,” Griffith said. “Being an SRO helped me grow, and it afforded me an opportunity to meet so many people outside patrol.”

For now Adam Pelton will take over as SRO at Cottage Grove Middle School, as well as some community events like Safety Camp and Night to Unite that Griffith had a big hand in organizing over the years.

“She’s made some huge contributions,” Public Safety Director Craig Woolery said. “And she’s left such a big fingerprint.”

Griffith said these community events were highlights of the job.

“With Night to Unite, it’s not only the parties, but getting the seniors involved and visiting them,” she said. “I loved talking to them.”

Enjoyed career

When she started on the force, Griffith said she was “as green as green could be.”

She spent her first days in the field with Woolery as her field training officer. Woolery said she was “a lot of fun while training,” and that it’s been a joy to work with her for almost three decades.

In that time she’s seen a lot of change in both herself and her department.

When she was hired, she was one of only two female officers in the department.

“I remember being called to South St. Paul to do a search on a woman,” she said. “(But) I always felt like I was accepted and was an equal.”

Through the years of change, some things have stayed the same. Even in the tenuous climate around police and public safety today, she’s kept the smile and laugh she’s known for.

“I give her credit for keeping positive through all the hardships of this job; that’s really a gift she has,” Woolery said. “All we’re trying to do (in the current police climate), she’s had to do it since day one.”

Griffith said she doesn’t recall any rough patches in her career beyond “tough calls and stuff to deal with.”

“I’ve been lucky,” Griffith said. “I really have enjoyed my career.”

‘100 years experience out the door’

Griffith isn’t the only one saying goodbye to the department this year. Four others are retiring or leaving the field, Woolery said.

Sgt. Steve McCarthy, Bryce Wanek, Gena Kroshus and detective Greg Malcolm are also making their exit, and taking “over 100 years of experience out the door” with them, Woolery said.

Though it seems like a lot of transition within the department, Woolery said it’s “not unlike any other industry right now,” with baby boomers retiring and millennials coming into the workforce.

There will be five officers starting in February — four to replenish the department and one new position.

“The new officers are five new, bright, young people,” Woolery said. “People want to find value in what they do. We recruit service-oriented people, people who are engaged on- and off-duty.”