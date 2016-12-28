Both had volunteered in Cottage Grove before winning seats on the council. Olsen was a baseball coach and a member of the Health and Welfare Commission and the Strawberry Fest Committee. Peterson was a member of the Human Rights Commission and volunteer with Stone Soup Thrift Shop.

But what they found on the council was a different kind of volunteering, and learned about the inner-workings of their hometown.

Peterson also learned more about how her passion of affordable housing fit into the city.

“Being on council reaffirmed what I thought about housing: that we don’t have enough variety in housing, specifically in lower-cost rentals, like apartments, etc.,” she said. “This is definitely a need, and not just for seniors, (but) across the age range and life circumstance.”

Peterson said she’s proud of her work on Cottage Grove housing, both with senior-living facilities having been built and others planned, and with helping bring Habitat for Humanity to the community.

Olsen said that his time on council helped him learn more about how to make projects happen. Compromise is needed.

“In order to get anything done, you have to work with your partners on the council,” he said. “You have to be a willing participant when it comes to compromise, active listening, being open-minded. Everybody comes to the table with their perspectives, and you end up with a mixture of different thoughts and ideas. You end up with a better ending as long as you’re willing to compromise.”

Part of the learning curve when starting off as a council member was learning to handle negative comments and criticism, but Peterson said she eventually realized “you’re never going to please everybody.”

One of the more difficult experiences was when the council decided to build the new City Hall. The project and its financing drew sharp criticism from some before it ultimately was approved.

“I wish getting to the point of getting the new City Hall hadn’t gotten so nasty,” Peterson said. “That’s something that was desperately needed. And now we’re facing that with the new central fire station too. At this point it doesn’t seem to be getting that same reaction.”

Both said they were proud of the council’s accomplishments during their two terms.

“We came together on the city council, not truly knowing each other at the beginning,” Mayor Myron Bailey told them at their final council meeting Dec. 21. “We all had a passion and vision for serving the community, and I can say I am proud and honored to consider both of you my friends.”

Peterson and Olsen both plan to spend more time with their families. They did, however, leave the door open for a return to elected office.

Peterson said she hasn’t ruled anything out.

Olsen said: “I never say never.”