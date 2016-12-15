St. Paul Park adopts 2017 budget
The 2017 budget has been set in St. Paul Park, showing that property owners will pay about $14 more in city taxes in 2017 than 2016.
The city budget is increasing 2 percent. The increase will help fund an electronic records management system, a replacement squad car, water meter replacements, well upgrades and park improvements.
General fund expenditures are set at $3.2 million.
“(The increase) isn't due to operations; it’s due to projects and initiates, things that are lasting, capital items,” council member Jeff Swenson said. “I can see that the city moving ahead will be in great financial condition.”
The council adopted the budget 5-0.