Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Cottage Grove levy increases 4.99 percent

    By Katie Nelson Today at 8:30 a.m.

    The Cottage Grove City Council adopted the 2017 budget Dec. 7, with a 4.99 percent increase over 2016.

    City taxes per capita will be $419.

    General fund expenditures are set at $16.3 million.

    The levy will help pay for three full-time firefighter paramedics, a forensic-trained police officer, an assistant engineer, a seasonal building inspector, a new public works radio system, the community engagement study, an employee compensation study, two interns and employee insurance increases.

    The City Council adopted the levy 4-0, with council member Justin Olsen absent.

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment
    Advertisement
    randomness