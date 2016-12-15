Cottage Grove levy increases 4.99 percent
The Cottage Grove City Council adopted the 2017 budget Dec. 7, with a 4.99 percent increase over 2016.
City taxes per capita will be $419.
General fund expenditures are set at $16.3 million.
The levy will help pay for three full-time firefighter paramedics, a forensic-trained police officer, an assistant engineer, a seasonal building inspector, a new public works radio system, the community engagement study, an employee compensation study, two interns and employee insurance increases.
The City Council adopted the levy 4-0, with council member Justin Olsen absent.