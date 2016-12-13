A panel of administrative law judges concluded Nov. 28 that Lund did not follow campaign law when he failed to properly disclose on some of his political signs that his campaign paid for them. Some of his signs included the required disclaimer, but others did not.

That complaint and two others reviewed by administrative law judges were filed by Pauline Schottmuller, a former Newport City Council member who has been a critic of Lund. She submitted the complaints to the state Office of Administrative Hearings after the Nov. 8 election.

Lund, a patent attorney, said he believed signs he re-used from his 2014 city council race that did not have the proper disclaimer were exempt from a new law requiring the statement.

"(Lund) is an attorney and has run for office before," they wrote. "He is not ignorant of the law, or of his duty to be aware of its requirements."

The judges also wrote that the violation "was an ill-considered action, but had minimal impact on voters."

Lund did not dispute the finding and said he has paid the $500 civil penalty.

"The most important thing is that we had a fair election and the results speak for themselves," he said.

Others dismissed

The administrative law judges dismissed two other complaints by Schottmuller.

One alleged that Lund falsely claimed his mayoral bid was endorsed by the Newport Athletic Association. He included that endorsement in a campaign advertisement published in the South Washington County Bulletin.

State law prohibits a person or candidate from knowingly making, directly or indirectly, a false claim of endorsement from a political party or party unit or an organization.

After the newspaper ad was published, Schottmuller emailed Lund and a Newport Athletic Association official, raising concerns that a political endorsement could threaten the organization's tax-exempt status.

Lund later said he misunderstood a conversation he had with the Newport Athletic Association representative, who said the endorsement was from him personally, not the organization.

"Although (Lund's) conduct in requesting an endorsement from a nonprofit is troubling, the evidence in the record is insufficient to find a knowing violation ..." the judges wrote.

Schottmuller said she was glad the judges called out Lund for seeking a nonprofit group's endorsement.

"They kind of spanked him," she said.

A third alleged violation dealt with campaign literature Lund distributed that included a photo of him with Washington County Sheriff Bill Hutton.

Schottmuller claimed that Lund violated the law prohibiting a false claim of endorsement by implying through the photo that Hutton backed Lund's mayoral bid.

Below the photo, the literature said Lund is not endorsed by Hutton or the sheriff's office.

"(Lund's) decision to issue campaign material with this photograph and without permission from Sheriff Hutton may have been ill-advised," Administrative Law Judge Jessica Palmer-Denig wrote Dec. 8. "It does not, however, amount to a violation."

Schottmuller said the visual matters.

"People will look at that and go, 'Oh, Hutton even likes him,' and not read the fine print," she said.

Lund called that a "big stretch."

The city contracts with Hutton's office for police services.

"It was important for me to communicate my support of the sheriff and also to put a face on our chief law enforcement officer in Newport," he said.

'Disgruntled' or deceptive?

Lund called Schottmuller "disgruntled" and said a review of old newspaper stories would show "the amount of trouble she's caused over the years and kind of the negative view she has on many things."

Schottmuller, who backed Lund's mayoral opponent Tracy Rahm, said she's not acting on a grudge.

"Dan certainly wants to paint it that way," she said. "He's going to take the same approach that (Mayor) Tim Geraghty did."

Schottmuller, who has feuded for years with Geraghty, said she and other residents are concerned about Lund: "This is a lot of people in Newport that don't like the deception — and we're calling you out on it."

Schottmuller said she also has filed a complaint with the Washington County Attorney's Office alleging Lund violated a law prohibiting voters from showing their ballots to others in a polling place.

Lund took a photo of himself with his ballot at the polling place, and posted it on Facebook. Schottmuller said it's possible other voters at the polling place saw the photo and Lund's ballot choices.

"It's an interesting question," she said.

Lund said it was not a violation.

"It's another frivolous complaint," he said, calling the process annoying. "As long as (judges) keep dismissing them, it doesn't take too much of my time."

Lund will be sworn in as mayor in January.