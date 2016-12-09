Each city’s vote is now based on subscriber base rather than one vote for each director and two directors for each municipality.

The commission and its members will stay intact, with two directors for each city, but depending on the municipality, the amount of votes each director can cast has changed. For example, each director in Cottage Grove gets three votes.

The total number of votes that can be cast is 26. The amendment gives Woodbury up to 10 votes, six for Cottage Grove, four for Newport and St. Paul Park and two for Grey Cloud Island.

“People wanted to have a little more representation based on subscriber base, and so the voting structure was changed to accommodate that,” said Tracy Rahm, Newport city council member and SWCTC commission member.

The commission also moved to looking into the joint powers agreement every five years.

“I think the commission has been very cooperative to cities,” SWCTC Administrator Fran Hemmesch said.

St. Paul Park approved the amendment Dec. 5; Cottage Grove is expected to pass it Dec. 7.