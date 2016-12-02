Those interested in the seat must write a letter of interest to the city council detailing the reason they are interested and qualified for the position, along with a volunteer application.

Letters are due Dec. 19 at City Hall. Interviews for the seat will likely take place at the first city council meeting in January.

Residents interested in open seats on the planning, park, library advisory, heritage preservation and South Washington County Telecommunications commissions should also submit a letter of intent and volunteer application to City Hall, due Dec. 19.

The commission terms are three years, except for the South Washington County Telecommunications commission, which only runs for one year.