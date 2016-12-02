Newport appointment applications accepted until Dec. 19 for council and commission seats
With Newport City Council member Dan Lund taking the mayor’s seat in January, a council seat will be open for a new member to be filled by appointment.
Those interested in the seat must write a letter of interest to the city council detailing the reason they are interested and qualified for the position, along with a volunteer application.
Letters are due Dec. 19 at City Hall. Interviews for the seat will likely take place at the first city council meeting in January.
Residents interested in open seats on the planning, park, library advisory, heritage preservation and South Washington County Telecommunications commissions should also submit a letter of intent and volunteer application to City Hall, due Dec. 19.
The commission terms are three years, except for the South Washington County Telecommunications commission, which only runs for one year.