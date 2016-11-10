The redevelopment area is between Interstate 494 and 21st Street, and Maxwell Avenue and Highway 61.

The Washington County Board voted in favor of the resolution Tuesday morning after tabling its vote at the Nov. 1 board meeting until after Newport’s decision last week.

The council vote had the same outcome as the first vote taken Oct. 6, with Mayor Tim Geraghty — who described himself as the swing vote at the Nov. 1 meeting — voting in favor, along with council members Tom Ingemann and Tracy Rahm. Council members Dan Lund and Bill Sumner were opposed.

After Geraghty called to table the vote at the Oct. 20 council meeting, the city and Washington County CDA drafted and approved amendments to the joint-powers agreement that has been in place since 2012. CDA responsibilities in the joint-powers agreement include purchase and remediation of properties, collection of the TIF funds and marketing and securing developers for the project area. Responsibilities for the city of Newport include providing vision for the site, approvals, permits and services, and feedback for developer selection.

Property taxes collected in the TIF district will be used for development costs.

City council members argued in previous meetings that the joint-powers agreement did not give the city enough power to choose end users on the sites, which led to amendments requiring the CDA and the city to meet annually to discuss the status and activity of the redevelopment, the CDA giving quarterly expense reports outlining sources and uses of TIF funds to the city, and giving the city the right to approve, deny or give comment on developer selection.

“I believe they’re [the county] working in good faith,” Geraghty said. “We can watch the expenditures and see where the money’s going. I think at this stage it’s not fair to pull the rug out from under this. Either way the TIF will be generated and we can spend it in our city.”

TIF district to move ahead

Lund once again strongly opposed the resolution, fighting against it at county board and city council meetings last week. Lund said he has several problems with the plan, including having the county manage the TIF funds; the size of the project; and whether the city can accommodate the projected residential growth.

Ingemann voiced his frustration with how the city handled the vote. It was approved, then tabled for reconsideration before ultimately being passed again.

“Nobody’s going to want to come in here because we’re extremely difficult to deal with,” he said. “We probably won’t get any cooperation going forward from the county….We’ve spent five years working with the county, to get this thing going to get some development in there.”

Similar frustration came at the county level, after Lund spoke at the meeting and later yelled from his seat before being gavelled by the board chair.

“I was just a bit perplexed, the one speaker [Dan Lund] was almost building a conspiracy that the county’s trying to do something,” Washington County Commissioner Gary Kriesel said. “We’re trying to help Newport at their request to bring forward redevelopment of that property…. It’s simple for me, just give us our money back and tell us you want to retain that stinky piece of property. We’ll figure out something to do with that park and ride.”

Washington County has spent approximately $640,000 working on the TIF district over the past five years, Melissa Taphorn, deputy executive director of the CDA said. The majority of that was spent to purchase and demolish properties. That money will be reimbursed using TIF funds after the district begins collecting taxes.

Though board and council members voiced some frustration, Taphorn said there wouldn’t be any trouble in working with Newport on the TIF district and the project area in the future.

Taphorn said the next step to establishing the TIF district is filing with the state auditor and the Department of Revenue, and then continuing to acquire and market more sites in the project area.

The Red Rock Square apartment building will also be moving forward quickly, with the property closing this week, and most likely moving fairly quickly into grading and site work “before the snow flies,” Taphorn said.