Accessory building ordinance to be amended in St. Paul Park

“There’s somewhat of a conflicting clause that’s resulted in a couple of variance requests recently,” consulting planner Nate Sparks said. “We decided it would be appropriate to amend the ordinance to resolve this so there’s not issues in the future.”

As the ordinance stands now, it states that in the rear parts of lots garages must be set back 30 feet from the property line, unless an alley is to be accessed. In that case, the setback is 5 feet.

“It doesn’t appear that it was intending to be conflicting with each other,” Sparks said. “Proposed ordinance language would make it so that you can be 10 feet from the rear, because in cases where there is an alley sometimes the building being 5 feet causes problems for snow removal or storage and parking and things.”

It also adds a clause that accessory buildings may only be added on the rear of a property and must also have 10-foot setbacks from an alley, 30 feet from a corner and five feet if it is an interior or rear boundary with no alley.

The public hearings regarding the amendment will be at the planning commission Nov. 14 and the city council meeting Nov. 21.