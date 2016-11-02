The channel, also known as the Grey Cloud slough, is a 2.8-mile long meander of the Mississippi River that has been mainly closed off the the river since 1965. A flood that year destroyed culverts under County Road 75. South Washington Watershed District Administrator Matt Moore said there was no record of culvert repair or replacement since then.

To allow for new water flow in that location, the county will purchase right-of-way for three parcels where the bridge will be constructed in 2017 as part of the county’s road construction program for that year. The bridge will be county-owned, said Grant Wyffels, county public works consultant.

South Washington Watershed District and the county have had a cooperative agreement regarding the Grey Cloud Channel since 2015. Part of that agreement includes the watershed district funding the purchase of the parcels, estimated to cost $41,000.

The estimated total cost of the project is $1.74 million. The cost will be split between the county, paying $500,000; the watershed district, paying $720,000; and a grant from Minnesota’s Legacy Clean Water Fund providing $520,000.

Moore said that there were several options for opening up the waterway — such as installing another culvert or a box culvert — but that a bridge would allow for the most improvement.

“To get the greatest footprint, we believe we need to create a greater channel or a wider opening,” he said. With the water blocked in the slough, the aquatic habitat stagnated. Many of the native plants faded, and invasive species such as curly-leaf pondweed and millfoil have become dominant.

The two plants, especially the curly-leaf pondweed, create phosphorus, which then lowers oxygen levels and becomes a source for algae growth, especially in the summertime.

“We’re moving new water into the channel and allowing some of the native plants to restore,” Moore said.“We’re hoping there’s still some natives in there, hoping to get the natives to outcompete.”

The low oxygen levels also affect the fish species in the channel.

“Definitely with the low oxygen the fish community is rough fish and undesirables,” he said. “Reintroducing the flow will hopefully allow the more desirable [fish] like pike, sunfish and walleye to maintain in there.”

Moore said he’s optimistic a reintroduced water flow into the channel will reinvigorate that environment, but that other restoration techniques could be implemented “if the flow doesn’t do everything anticipated.”