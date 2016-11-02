The city began part one of the wellhead protection plan in 2005 and wrapped it up in August 2015. The next 10-year plan is being drafted, and should be implemented after the plan due date in March 2017, Stantec senior scientist Mark Janovec said.

Part one identified capture zones for each well and vulnerability in the aquifer. Three areas of water capture were identified: a one-year groundwater capture zone, a 10-year capture zone and a surface water contribution area, which reaches north into Woodbury.

Over the next 10 years, the plan is to update a spill response plan, install “sentinel monitoring wells,” monitor and manage contamination and work with state agencies MPCA (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency) and the Minnesota Department of Health to clean up and manage contamination and spill sites, Janovec said.

“The goal is to prevent increases in contamination levels that already exist within the aquifer, because unfortunately there are some areas within the aquifer that do have contamination already,” Janovec said.

Potentially contaminated sites identified within Cottage Grove’s groundwater management area include unused wells, storage tanks, septic systems, pipelines and lower-risk sites such as hazardous waste generators, stormwater outlets, agricultural feedlots, and spills and leaks including the 3M Woodbury landfill.

“Most of those are fairly minor as far as the level of threat they pose, but they do need to be inventoried as part of the process,” Janovec said.

One of the main tasks of the project is to place and monitor sentinel wells, that will be like an early-warning system against contamination.

“If there’s a thought that anything could show up between, the idea would be to put a monitoring well between that well and the city well [so that] if anything shows up in those sentinel wells, then you know it’s migrating toward the city wells.”

Private wells can also be used to measure what’s heading for city wells.

“Private wells are being tested too; The Department of Health gathers some data, so some of those almost act as sentinel wells for the city wells,” Janovec said. “There are lots of sentinel wells out there not specifically designed to be, but they act as it because they are regularly monitored.”

Janovec said they will also work with the Department of Health to monitor PFC levels, “because PFC contamination is still out there,” as well as working to make sure investigations into active spill or leak sites continue.

Within the Cottage Grove groundwater management area, there are 18 documented spills and leaks, eight of which are still active and being investigated, including the 3M Woodbury landfill.

Another goal is sealing unused wells, which could likely be funded by grant money.

“One thing we look for are other groundwater wells, because those are a direct conduit for contamination to reach the aquifer,” Janovec said. “We will try to seal any unused wells. State ordinance says unused wells must be sealed or at least have a permit to be kept open.”

Mayor Myron Bailey has spoken in the past about the need for monitoring city groundwater and PFCs. Council member Justin Olsen also said at the Oct. 19 council meeting that city water should be protected.

“I think we need to be ever more prudent with protecting our water supply,” he said. “I’ve been generally disappointed with the Department of Health and with the MPCA as it relates to their responsiveness of our needs, and this appears to be a way that we can maybe communicate those needs a little more clearly.”