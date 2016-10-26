Exiting Mayor Tim Geraghty said at the beginning of the discussion that he is “probably the swing vote.”

“It’s a very, very tough decision, and I want to get as much feedback as I can before I make a decision,” Geraghty said.

On Oct. 6, Geraghty voted in favor of the resolution, along with council members Tom Ingemann and Tracy Rahm. Council members Lund and Bill Sumner opposed it.

Geraghty and Lund both cited concerns with the issue of control as the reason they brought the TIF proposal back to the council. Washington County and the city of Newport are in a joint-powers agreement started in 2012 regarding redevelopment in the Red Rock Crossing area.

“The more we look into it, we continue to have additional concerns,” Sumner said.

Melissa Taphorn, deputy executive director for Washington County Community Development Agency, said their part of the agreement includes site marketing, but does not include making decisions.

“We don’t approve anything that’s going to be built; that’s all city approval,” she said, adding, “The city has been in the planning stages of this for a long time; we’ve been involved for at least five years. If the city wants to move forward with TIF here, the city shouldn’t rescind. We would be more than open to looking at any amendments in the joint-powers agreement. It’s your vision.”

Several residents spoke at the council meeting in favor of the TIF district, saying the city has wanted to develop the land for a long time.

“It’s not that we shouldn’t do anything, it’s an issue of control,” Lund said. “Do we want Washington County in charge of $26 million, or do we want the city?”

Instead of rescinding the resolution, the council made a “friendly decision” to reconsider, Geraghty said. The council voted in favor of reconsidering 3-2; Ingemann and Rahm opposed. That action cancelled the Oct. 6 vote and opens up discussion on the topic again.

The council then voted 4-1, with Ingemann opposing, to table the vote until the Nov. 3 city council meeting, noting that at that time it could be tabled again.

“This will be one of the toughest decisions I make before I leave office,” Geraghty said. “I want to be able to look back in 10 years and say I made the right decision.”

Officials from Newport and Washington County will try to amend the joint-powers agreement before another council vote.

“I would like to open up the joint-powers agreement to try to toughen it up as far as us giving input on projects and to approve projects that come forward,” Geraghty said. “I’ve asked the attorney to explore that or think about it. If the county is willing to look at that as well, I would appreciate that.”

At the same council meeting, another request for a TIF district was made by developer Michial Mularoni, to help finance his Red Rock Village development just south of the proposed county TIF district.

The project areas for the two proposed TIF districts overlap, but the actual TIF districts would not.

Geraghty supported both districts.

“I think we agree we want a TIF in both areas, it’s a matter of who’s going to run the TIF and control it,” he said.

Not everyone agreed with Geraghty. Lund and Sumner still oppose the county TIF district plan but support a TIF district for the Red Rock Village.

“If you look at the south end of town right now, there’s a huge project underway,” Sumner said. “That could be the kickstart Newport needs, without the high-cost county development on the north end. There’s opportunity to put in on the [Red Rock Village] site. Those are things that are happening. Newport is not just a city where nothing is happening right now. And I firmly believe we need to have the city in charge of the TIF, and I will continue to feel that way.”