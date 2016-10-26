Newport City Council to fast-track Red Rock Village TIF district

Mularoni is developing between 17th Street and the Glen Road ramp, and Fourth and Seventh avenues.

The development — called Red Rock Village — will include about 100 units of multifamily housing, 26 townhomes, office and retail space, a grocery store and a restaurant. The plan also includes an underground parking ramp that Mularoni said is “absolutely necessary” to the development. He is proposing it be built using TIF (tax increment financing).

“Our intent is to create a public/private partnership with the city of Newport, the basis of that, which makes the most sense, is tax increment financing,” Mularoni said. “That would give the catalyst and the incentive that we could be providing part of the development cost. It would help us be able to help us keep rents down, and help us attract the flex users, the retail users.”

The TIF money would be collected from property taxes in an area approximately between Highway 61 and Fourth Street, and between the railroad tracks near Unity Boulevard to Third Street. The tax revenue would be put back into construction and site fees of the underground parking ramp.

Mularoni estimates that it would take a 15-year TIF district, with $8 million to $10 million of TIF revenue for the parking ramp portion. The total project is estimated to cost about $40 million.

“I think the city is ready to join the rest of the southeast metro with a development like this,” Mularoni said.

Mayor Tim Geraghty said he would like to see the development move forward.

“I think it looks very attractive for that site,” he said. “Definitely we should talk about it and explore it further.”

The council held an economic development authority meeting immediately following the council meeting, where they decided to try to move ahead with the TIF district for Red Rock Village as quickly as possible.

“I would like a district established before the year is up,” Mularoni said.

The council decided 5-0 to move ahead on the process to get a TIF district established by the end of the year. The city’s financial advisors at Ehlers and Associates will create a timetable to expedite the process through the end of the year.

“We’ll move as quickly as we can, but I think we need to talk about some of these things before we just spend the money, the ($14,000) or $15,000 to set up a TIF district,” Jason Aarsvold of Ehlers and Associates said. “I don’t personally view that this needs to be done by the end of the year.”

Aarsvold said that there are certain guidelines that must be followed to establish a TIF district, such as holding public hearings, sending legal notices and completing inspections.

“There’s certain statutory requirements to legally create the district that we just have to follow,” he said. “I’ll prepare a schedule to get that done as quickly as possible, but there’s just some legal requirements we can’t get around.”

The city council is hoping the necessary processes can be completed by year end, so that decisions regarding the TIF plan with the county can be made concurrently.

“The hurry is in case we take the county’s TIF too,” council member Dan Lund said. “We need to have that by year end. If we’re going to have this calendar, we may as well aim for the year end as an option, pending our negotiations.”

Mularoni said he’ll have to keep an eye on county negotiations as well.

“Observing what happens there is important to the life of this development,” he said.

If both the county and Red Rock Village TIF districts are approved, their project areas will overlap. Two TIF districts’ taxing areas cannot overlap, but the project areas supported by two separate TIF districts can cover the same ground.

Mularoni said he hopes the two areas can remain separate.

“They need to back off with their project area,” he said. “I don’t think they should overlap.”