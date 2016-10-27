Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park are joining the Voluntary Statewide Lump-sum Firefighter Retirement Program, which PERA is responsible for managing and administering retirement money to volunteer firefighters statewide.

Volunteer firefighter relief in Cottage Grove and St. Paul Park is currently covered by the Cottage Grove Firefighters Relief Association and the St. Paul Park Firefighters Relief Association.

Paid on-call volunteer firefighters will be covered by the PERA program. Cottage Grove has 50 volunteer firefighters and St. Paul Park has 30. St. Paul Park’s fire department is fully volunteer.

Full-time firefighter paramedics in the Cottage Grove Fire Department have a city pension program similar to the police department.

The change is set to save Cottage Grove about $40,000 a year and St. Paul Park approximately $9,000 annually by not having to pay audit and actuarial fees, investment fees and costs of fund management. Each city will have to pay a $30 fee per member each year.

“Instead of hiring our own accountants and auditors, it’s all done at the state,” St. Paul Park CIty Administrator Kevin Walsh said. “We lose a little bit of control, but overall I think it’s a positive thing.”

In 2015, the Cottage Grove Fire Relief Association guaranteed $5,200 per year of service and the city $3,700. However, if the fund managed by the CGFRA could not cover the cost, the city would be on the hook to pay, so the retirees would only receive the $3,700 per year so that the city would not have to turn to taxpayers to make up the difference.

With the PERA plan, this possibility is eliminated. For Cottage Grove, until 2021 the fund is frozen so that each retiree will be paid $6,000 per year of service in a one-time lump-sum payment.

“It guarantees a level of benefits the city is guaranteeing as well,” Cottage Grove Finance Director Robin Roland said.

The current plan in St. Paul Park pays $2,500 per year of service; the PERA plan will provide $2,900 per year of service.

The payment from PERA can never go backward, unlike the city plan could, and did in the 1990s, Volunteer Fire Chief Al Beasley said. Volunteers in Cottage Grove will never receive less than $6,000 per year of service; $2,900 in St. Paul Park. The respective city council can increase the amount or keep it the same.

If the fund comes up short, there is still mandatory contribution from the city, but PERA and the city numbers will match.

“It can never go below the $6,000,” Beasley said. “If the economy crashes, they will tell the city you owe X amount into the fund.”

To be eligible to collect the lump-sum payment, the volunteer firefighter must be over 50 years old, must be retired and must be over 20 years of service in the department, or 10 for St. Paul Park. With the PERA plan, those same factors apply, but volunteers only need to have five years of service into the department.

In 2015, 92 fire departments belonged to the Minnesota PERA firefighter relief plan.

As of now, Newport has not decided to join the program.

St. Paul Park Fire Chief Kurk Lee said at the Oct. 3 council meeting that the department is in favor of the switch.

Beasley said the majority who voted at the fire relief meeting were in favor, with the vote at 27-1.

“Was everybody happy? Of course not,” he said. “There’s people that don’t trust the city. They think the city council will not give them pay raises after the five years. Some say that’s a gamble you take anyway in any job.”

“It’s a change,” he added. “Change is very difficult for some people to accept, but it’s a change I think in the long run they will realize was in their and their families’ best interest.”