Newport City Council votes to leave salary as is

The council stipend has not been increased in 10 years. The ordinance proposed increasing the mayor’s salary to $5,040 yearly and the council salary to $4,380, an overall budget increase of $4,094 per year.

Council member Bill Sumner asked residents attending the meeting their thoughts, saying,

“Do you think it’s a fitting amount for people doing this work?”

He later stated he was opposed to the raise.

“I’m not supporting it and it’s not affecting me,” Mayor Tim Geraghty said. “I kind of view this as volunteer work.”

Council member Tracy Rahm echoed Geraghty’s statements.

“We do this job voluntarily...because we want to see Newport do well in the future,” Rahm said.

Council salaries will remain $4,350 for mayor and $3,800 for council members.