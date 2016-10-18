BEC to be interim home for ambulance service

Demolition and construction is expected to start March 2017 and end in February 2018, with occupancy in the new Central Fire Station expected that March.

By demolishing the current station before starting construction, there are potential cost savings as well as the opportunity for uninterrupted construction. Building in the same space as the current fire station will decrease the amount of grading that must be done, as there are several slopes to the west of the current station where plans originally placed the new central station.

“We had originally anticipated that the new fire station would sit to the east of the current station and the existing station would actually stay in existence, but when you start to get into the logistics and the details surrounding the site and some of the grade changes and challenges out there, it was determined that it might be more appropriate, more cost effective and make sure that we have a shorter construction period,” City Engineer Jennifer Levitt said. “So if we were to actually take down the existing station and put the new one in its place, essentially in its same location there’s a lot of savings and opportunity there.”

With the city’s Business Enterprise Center closing its doors at the end of this year, the fire department could use it as an interim station until they can move into the new station. The fire trucks will be housed in apparatus bays at other city fire stations, but the ambulance service will headquarter in the BEC, starting around February 2017.

“If we were to take down the fire station this spring, we would need to provide an opportunity for EMS and ambulance service to run out of a different building,” Levitt said. “Chief Redenius has looked at the BEC and has determined that we could run the ambulance and EMS service out of the BEC in the lower level, and then the training room, which was the old council chambers, would serve as a training room for staff.”

The fire department will pay costs previously footed by the EDA, such as utilities, trash and cleaning while they occupy the space.

Once construction is completed on the new station, they may use the solar panels from the BEC. Council member Steve Dennis and EDA member Tony Jurgens mentioned at the city council and the EDA meetings that those panels could be moved to the fire station since its roof will be flat.

“Remembering that the BEC has the solar panels, we had agreed to a long-term contract there,” Levitt said. “We have not had them run the analysis for the photometrics, but we anticipate that we would have no issues with a solar system here because there’s not a lot of tree cover or anything that would cause shading, so we’re anticipating that that would work, but we’re entering into discussions about that.”

Wold Architects, design firm for the station, has stated a goal of energy efficiency for the new station. The firm also designed the new City Hall, and has planned to use exterior materials to give the buildings a similar appearance.

Details on the lobby are moving ahead as well, with the hope of getting displaying old fire memorabilia.

“A lot of stations like to highlight the history of their department, and that’s what we intend to do here,” Levitt said.

There are also discussions about creating a new park east of the station.

“As future growth and opportunity happens within our park system, there may be a future park,” Levitt said. “One idea we’ve explored is a playground that talks about a future firefighter-type connection to the station. But really in the interim we’re anticipating more just trail connections and enjoying the paths of use of the park with the open space.”

The EDA made a recommendation for the fire department to use the BEC building; the city council will vote in December on the move. The new central fire station is expected to cost $8.9 million.