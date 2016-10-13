Search
    Newport City Council books library

    By Katie Nelson Today at 8:30 a.m.
    Historic preservationist Bob Vogel spoke on the historical significance of the Newport Library Oct. 6 when the city council meeting was held there. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)1 / 2
    Bob Vogel said when Newport was founded, establishing a public library was the second action, following the creation of a city council. (Bulletin photos by Katie Nelson) 2 / 2

    The Newport City Council had a change of scenery for its Oct. 6 meeting, which was held at the Newport Library and Community Center. Historic preservationist Bob Vogel gave a presentation at the meeting on the history and significance of the Newport library.

    Vogel said that when Newport was founded in 1889, the first order of business was creating a city council. The second: establishing a public library.

    Though the council and library have been mainstays of the community since the city was established, this is the first time a city council meeting has been held in the library building, Vogel said.

    “I thought it would be unique to have a meeting here, and bring some publicity to the historic value of the building,” Mayor Tim Geraghty said.

