Newport City Council books library

The Newport City Council had a change of scenery for its Oct. 6 meeting, which was held at the Newport Library and Community Center. Historic preservationist Bob Vogel gave a presentation at the meeting on the history and significance of the Newport library.
Vogel said that when Newport was founded in 1889, the first order of business was creating a city council. The second: establishing a public library.
Though the council and library have been mainstays of the community since the city was established, this is the first time a city council meeting has been held in the library building, Vogel said.
“I thought it would be unique to have a meeting here, and bring some publicity to the historic value of the building,” Mayor Tim Geraghty said.