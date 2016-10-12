In a split vote, the Cottage Grove City Council raised mayor and council member stipends by 15 and 17 percent.

The new salary for the mayor will be $10,848 annually, or $904 monthly, increasing from $9,216. Council member stipends are increasing to $8,172 from $6,780, or $681 monthly.

The salaries, which will go into effect Jan. 1, 2017, reflect the average of council salaries among peer cities with populations of 10,000 to 80,000.

“Staff is just making that recommendation, get to 100 percent of average,” City Clerk Joe Fischbach said. “It’s basically what we’re doing with staff salaries as well.”

Council pay has not been increased since January 2007, and before that January 1995.

Council members Jen Peterson and Dave Thiede voted against the increase in the 3-2 vote.

Thiede suggested making stipends based on resident satisfaction, city population or other factors to calculate the salaries.

“I didn’t even realize we get paid until after I got elected,” Thiede said. “I ran because I love the city. I guess I don’t see the increase, in my own personal belief, warranted. I can’t support it as it’s written right now.”

Council pay increases must be done in an election year, based on state statute, so salaries can only be reviewed every two years.

“[Some]thing that bothers me about this is that is was 10 years since it was looked at, and why it was 10 years before that,” Peterson said. “I don’t understand why this isn’t reviewed more regularly. There’s an election every two years. It weighs unfairly on the sitting council, and then it’s not going to be that 15 or 17 percent jump.”

Mayor Myron Bailey, along with council members Justin Olsen and Steve Dennis, supported the increase.

“Whenever you deal with pay increases, it’s always difficult,” Bailey said. “People aren’t just willy-nilly giving themselves (an) increase at expense of the taxpayers. Do they do it for the pay? No, they don’t do it for they pay. But there should be a point where we say, ‘We should at least be at the average.’”

Olsen said that though council members are not “in it for the money,” compensation can help relieve costs of mileage, expenses and hours spent working on council matters.

“Realistically, this could be a second full-time job for any of us,” he said. “Similar to Dave (Thiede), I didn’t know there was pay. It didn’t really matter to me then, and frankly it doesn’t matter to me now. But it certainly helps. We do a lot of driving around, and we take care of things we need to take care of out of our own pocketbooks.”

Dennis said the increase is fitting for Cottage Grove as it grows.

“We’re in the period of the greatest economic development in the history of the city….I would feel that this would be acceptable to do at this time,” Dennis said, adding: “This is not just about us, this is about the future. We’re going to have people come in here and join our team.”

Staff said they would revisit the stipends more often so that jumps of this size can be avoided in the future.

City council annual stipends

Cottage Grove:

Mayor, $10,848

Council member, $8,172

Population: 35,596

Note: Rate goes into effect in January 2017

Newport:

Mayor, $4,350

Council member, $3,800

Population: 3,582

Note: New stipends of $5,040 for mayor and $4,380 for council members will be voted on Oct. 20. Stipends were last changed in 2006.

St. Paul Park:

Mayor, $4,350

Council member, $3,800

Population: 5,441

Note: Stipends were last changed in 2006

Woodbury:

Mayor, up to $14,946 (plus $100 driving/parking allowance)

Council member, up to $11,380

Population: 68,725

Note: Rate to be voted on in December.