Split Newport City Council OK’s $26 million TIF plan

The TIF (tax increment funding) district will take the taxes billed in the marked area and put it back into redeveloping the Red Rock Crossing area. The green area is the proposed TIF district in Newport. (Submitted photo)

The Newport City Council was split on whether or not to pass the TIF district proposed by Washington County Oct. 5. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Redevelopment in Newport near the Red Rock Crossing transit station may move ahead after a split council voted Oct. 6 to approve a Washington County-proposed TIF (tax increment financing) district on the north edge of Newport.

Some council members said the area needs to be developed, but others said the city can’t afford the plan.

The proposed TIF district lies between Interstate 494 and 21st St., and Maxwell Avenue and Highway 61. Taxes collected in the TIF district will be used for acquisition of properties, demolition, improvements, utilities and a maximum of 10 percent of the income to administrative fees.

Two more votes at the county level must be passed before the TIF district is created. The Washington County Community Development Agency will vote Oct. 18 and the Washington County Board will hold a public hearing and vote Nov. 1.

A joint-powers agreement was created between Washington County and Newport in June 2012 regarding redevelopment in the Red Rock Crossing area. The creation of the TIF district is a continuation of that agreement.

“This is a city benefit, the city will see the improvement to that area with county help,” Chris Eng, economic development director for Washington County, said. “We want to be partners with the city and of course we want to work with them. We’re saying, ‘How can we work together and make something cool at the end of the day?’”

If passed by the Washington County Board, property taxes on the 42-unit workforce housing apartment complex planned for the west side of Maxwell Avenue — as well as any other properties built in the TIF district — will be used to prepare the surrounding area for redevelopment.

The TIF plan has a budget of just under $26 million over 25 years.

The goal is to attract residential and commercial developers to the the TIF district and in the future, some of the surrounding area. So far Washington County has bought three properties in that area, and has only worked with willing sellers.

“We’ve got the make the land available and ready, so when the next big thing happens, we can say we’re ready,” Eng said. “That’s what companies are really looking for.”

The TIF district would go into effect in 2020 and last until 2045 at the latest. If the tax income goal is met earlier than 2045, the TIF district will be dissolved earlier. If no work to begin development — such as demolition or site preparation — has begun after five years, the TIF district goes away.

The county’s goal is to attract 500 new jobs and 500 new residences in the district and its surrounding area over the next few decades.

“This will hopefully [start] growing those jobs and hopefully growing more that’s not in the TIF district,” Eng said. “It would be cool to see that as a catalyst and maybe this is what gets our name out there. This could be an exciting start.”

County officials presented their plan to the Newport council last week. Council members Dan Lund and Bill Sumner strongly opposed it.

Lund said the TIF district will “bankrupt the town,” and that with such a high number of businesses and residents moving into that area, public works will not be able to keep up with serving more citizens who aren’t paying taxes into the city.

“I also don’t know if it makes sense to put TIF on those lots by the station,” he said. “It’s really an expensive spot up there to develop and I don’t see how we could possibly do this. If we say yes, I think council will be struggling with this until it’s over. I think there’s places we could do more with less money.”

Sumner and Lund felt there may be better areas to place a TIF district, leading Sumner to call for tabling the subject for 90 days to complete a study on which area may be better for development. The council voted against tabling the conversation 3-2.

Mayor Tim Geraghty was in favor of moving forward with the TIF district, as well as council members Tracy Rahm and Tom Ingemann.

“Since we put the transit station in, we’ve been eying this as a TIF,”Geraghty said. “We’ve been eyeing this for redevelopment.”

Rahm voted in favor of the TIF district, though held a few reservations.

“I want it to look really nice,” he said. “I don’t think we can afford for it to look just average.”

“This stuff doesn’t happen without a TIF,” he added later. “It depends how much risk you want to take.”

Ingemann was also in favor of the TIF district, saying it’s time to begin developing that area.

“If you don’t do something, it’s just going to sit there,” he said.

Washington County is poised to move forward with the TIF district as soon as votes at the county level are completed, now that Newport has voted in favor.

“I was pleased the council decided to support it moving forward, we are already moving forward,” Eng said. “I hope we do what they want us to do.”