Roundabout project set in motion, costs divided

The six-legged roundabout on East Point Douglas Road, Keats Avenue and Highway 61 will be paid for by the city, county and property owners. (Submitted photo)

A roundabout and improvements on East Point Douglas Road and Keats Avenue/CSAH 19 will be done next spring and summer, for a total of $4.4 million for both projects.

Cottage Grove and Washington County will partner to construct the six-legged roundabout, which will serve Highway 61, Keats Avenue and East Point Douglas Road.

While the roundabout is being completed, Cottage Grove will make improvements from the roundabout to the east entrance of Walmart to prepare for new development opportunities there.

“Clearly we see that as being our next big development node,” council member Justin Olsen said.

The roundabout is estimated to cost $3.1 million, with $1.7 million to be paid by the city. The East Point Douglas Road improvements are set to cost $1.3 million.

Cottage Grove’s portion of the roundabout and the East Point Douglas Road improvements will be paid 50 percent by properties on that road that will benefit from the repairs. The costs to each property were decided based on proximity to the roundabout and trip generation.

The proposed assessments passed by the council show approximately $330,500 to the future Cottage View commercial development, $16,600 to Jim and Martha Ross, $357,000 to 3M-Cottage Grove, $3,000 to LPS Cottage Grove, $1,000 to Xcel Energy and $700 to Hope Glen Farm. Walmart has already paid $214,500.

The project is set to begin in April or May of next year, with bids being done over the winter.

Sidewalk, water, sewer and lighting will be extended along East Point Douglas Road as part of the improvements. They are also looking into working with Xcel Energy to see if the power lines can be put underground.

Project engineer Ryan Burfeind said they expect to phase it somewhat, keeping ramps open for part of construction.

One motivation for adding a roundabout at that location is safety.

“The primary thing is it’s a complex intersection,” City Engineer Jennifer Levitt said. “East Point Douglas comes in at really close proximity to Highway 61. When you have that close proximity it’s a safety issue.”

She said as that area is developed it would only have more safety issues as more drivers use it, so it was designed to hold more future traffic.

“We know that will be a commercial retail site and it will have really high volume, so we’re going to increase lane capacity, because we can’t pretend it doesn’t exist,” Levitt said.

Some of the property owners, including residential owner Ross, spoke positively about the project at the council meeting on Sept. 21.

“I think everyone is recognizing the benefit,” Levitt said.

The council passed three resolutions 5-0 for the cost and project details for the roundabout and East Point Douglas Road improvements.