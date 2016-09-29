Sparks fly in Newport candidate forum

The Newport City Council candidates Kevin Chapdelaine, Scott Fisher, Tom Ingemann, Anthony Mahmood and Bill Sumner faced off at the candidate forum. Not present were candidates Kay Buetow and Brandon Leyde. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Mayoral candidate Tracy Rahm, seated next to opponent Dan Lund, makes his closing statements at the candidate forum Tuesday. Council candidates Kevin Chapdelaine and Scott Fisher look on. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

Mayoral candidates Dan Lund and Tracy Rahm, along with council candidates Kevin Chapdelaine, Scott Fisher, Tom Ingemann, Anthony Mahmood and Bill Sumner faced off Sept. 27 in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Woodbury-Cottage Grove. Council candidates Kay Buetow and Brandon Leyde did not participate in the debate, which was held at Woodbury’s Central Park Amphitheater. The mayor’s office and two council seats are on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election.

The candidates wasted little time directing their responses at one another.

Lund, a current council member, called former mayor and current council candidate Kevin Chapdelaine a “lame duck mayor” with poor fiscal administration, setting the stage for verbal sparring and critical comments from all candidates toward the sitting council and each other.

Later in the forum, Chapdelaine accused Lund of having his sights set on state legislative office.

Differences were apparent when candidates were asked about the city’s decision to disband its police department and contract with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for policing services.

Sumner and Lund, who voted for the sheriff’s office contract as council members, were the only two who defended the decision at the forum. Ingemann and Rahm, who voted against the contract, spoke against it, as did Mahmood, Fisher and Chapdelaine.

“In 2008, if I had won the mayor’s office this would have never happened,” Chapdelaine said. He lost re-election that year to Tim Geraghty, who served two terms before deciding against a re-election bid this fall.

Mahmood and Fisher said they gathered a petition of 300 signatures to present to the council before the law enforcement contract vote. They said the council did not listen to residents.

“If you would have listened to the citizens of Newport and did what they wanted us to do, and spend a few extra dollars on the proper police chief and officers that we needed, we could have kept it,” Mahmood said. “The citizens did not care how much it cost, the citizens wanted their police department, and you guys decided to take it away.”

Mahmood’s comments drew applause from the audience.

“We do have good law enforcement right now, but the council did not listen to what the community wanted,” Fisher added.

Ingemann opposed contracting with the sheriff’s office, but said returning to a police department is unlikely.

“Are we going to go back to what we had? Probably not, because what we’ve got is working,” Ingemann said. “But I think they jumped to the conclusion and they did not listen to the public at all.”

Lund and Sumner argued that the decision to contract is saving the city $160,000 per year, even though police officers were paid severance and remaining vacation and sick time.

“What we did is we took care of our officers … so that was a one-time cost to the transition, but that was a liability on the budget no matter what,” Lund said. “The ongoing savings are $160,000 a year. It’s actually going to cost a lot more than that to bring back a well-functioning police department because ours needed a little more support than they had.”

The police department budget in 2014 was $884,000, and the sheriff’s office contract for this year is $718,000, City Administrator Deb Hill confirmed after the forum. The difference is approximately $160,000, though variables in costs for both departments differ from year to year, she said.

“There is no doubt that Washington County Sheriff’s Department gives us the best services far in excess of what we have ever had in Newport,” Sumner said. “There has never been an ability for us to control a police department. In the future there is no way possible that the money we spent before would adequately cover what we needed to have a properly functioning police department.”

Rahm did not directly answer whether he would support continuing the law enforcement contract, but did say: “If I’m elected mayor, I will look into analyzing what the costs were so we can have a full transparency on this issue.”

The forum also addressed residential and commercial development in Newport, and candidates were asked if they believe the city staff has the necessary skills to promote redevelopment.

“I think we may need additional skills,” Mahmood said. “The people who work in the city right now are wonderful people but I don’t think they have to background or knowledge for the development that we actually want to do.”

Ingemann agreed that staff may need more skills, but that it is not a detriment to city development.

“The city administrator, it's the first administrator job she’s held,” he said. “She’s learning, there’s a lot of things to learn. Is she up to speed? Not really. Is she working at it? Yes. If we could find better staff that would be great, but we’ve got now is working very well.”

Chapdelaine directed some responsibility to the council.

“It’s unfair to blame staff solely for these situations,” he said. “We rarely are able to afford someone who has every qualification that we need, so there could be training opportunities available. The council has to take some responsibility for beating the street and doing some marketing. I’ve met with developers on and off for the past eight years … and they weren’t always comfortable approaching staff and council that sits now.”

Fisher agreed that there may be more training necessary for staff.

“There’s a lot of training opportunities that could be done,” he said. “Are they the right people? I really don’t know. Having someone that has real good experience in economic development maybe would be an asset to what we currently have and could assist us in bringing in new projects.”

Sumner defended city staff.

“I’ve have the opportunity to talk to developers that have come into the city and they have spoken well and highly of staff,” he said. “We have very many people coming in, and we’ve had projects starting. That’s proof in the pudding right there. Things are happening, we are developing. I’m very pleased with the direction the staff is going.”

Lund returned Chapdelaine’s accusation of the council, turning some blame back at him.

“It’s important to remember we have three staff in the office,” Lund said. “We had six in the office when Kevin Chapdelaine was mayor, and they are doing a great job. Of course they’re learning, of course they’re improving. I work with them on a regular basis and I give them suggestions, I ask for feedback, and they ask for feedback.”

Rahm suggested Newport could use more outsourcing, but that staff is doing well otherwise.

“We have a small city staff, and they do a very good job at what they do,” Rahm said. “With any staff, we need to assess those skills or capabilities as to the goals that we have and make sure that they have those skills or that they can get them or perhaps even augment them.”