River Oaks restaurant set for Oct. 5 soft opening

The city council received estimates for improvements during a special meeting Sept. 21, including a preliminary design of the front bar. (Submitted photo)

The Cottage Grove City Council decided on Oct. 5 for a soft-opening of the River Oaks restaurant Eagles Bar and Grill.

The new menu, which will feature appetizers, salads, soups, prime rib sandwiches, several hamburger options and “unique” sandwiches, will be unveiled on the soft open date, acting general manager and council member Steve Dennis said.

Staff for the restaurant has been hired, including servers, bartenders and executive chef. Dennis said the restaurant could use more cooks, but that it will be “workable” for the open.

He hopes some renovations can be completed before opening, especially aesthetic improvements.

“General consensus [among the council] is that we’re going to look at doing the internal paint and floor covering that would provide the immediate ambiance,” Dennis said.

There are several improvements Dennis and the council want to make to the restaurant facility, including the new tables and chairs, painting and wall repairs, and new floor coverings. The council received estimates putting the cost at $25,000, as well as an estimate for bar renovations costing $47,500.

On Sept. 1 the council passed a resolution granting $100,000 for renovations and staffing. With the bar taking up nearly $50,000 of that, the projects cannot be completed within that budget. The council is considering taking money from reserve funds to cover the extra costs of the renovations, but will look into working with a single local contractor with hopes of keeping costs lower. The council is also considering buying used equipment, such as tables and chairs from the recently closed Ruby Tuesday.

The renovated bar would wrap around to the banquet hall, so that drinks can be served separately in both sides of the facility.

Council members said the bar renovation is “crucial,” though the priority for the time being will be decorative improvements, with the bar being completed sometime in the fall or winter.

The tables and chairs, estimated to cost $10,000, were stated as a priority.

“We’ve got to provide the right tables,” Dennis said. “We’ve got have a certain number of people coming through there, and those tables don’t allow for that.”

They also hope to complete smaller improvements like patching and painting walls before the soft open.

“I think we’re workable,” Dennis said. “James [Warrington, executive chef] feels confident that we can pull it off.”

Dennis said that if the restaurant business goes well, there is opportunity for expansion.

“If we wanted to expand, we’ve got an area right outside, a little patio there,” he said. “Maybe we want to move those shrubs and expand the patio area. Maybe if it becomes hugely successful we would push a wall out or something.”

Dennis said he’s hoping for a grand opening sometime in early or mid-November.

Tyler Olson has been named River Oaks golf manager, after serving as interim golf manager for the last several months.

“During the course of the months that have passed Tyler had not only met but surpassed the goals asked of him,” Dennis said at the Sept. 21 council meeting.

Olson was hired contingent on completion of PGA certification.

To get his certification, he will spend two weeks training in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The city and Olson will split the cost of training.

Olson’s salary will be $64,644 per year. His responsibilities will be management of the golf course, range and pro shop as well as budgeting, finances and staff of the course.

He will also take care of social media, marketing, and purchasing and rental activities.

Olson will not hold any responsibility for golf maintenance or the banquet/ restaurant area.

The council also moved golf operations to the responsibility of the Parks and Recreation Department, beginning the long-awaited move of River Oaks to Parks, which Mayor Myron Bailey said “ultimately was our goal for the entire course.”

The restaurant will still be under council management for the time being.