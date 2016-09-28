Assistant Washington County Attorney Karin McCarthy is among three candidates recommended to Gov. Mark Dayton for a vacant seat in the state’s 10th Judicial District, the governor’s office announced Sept. 27. Washington County is part of the 10th District.

The other candidates recommended by the Commission on Judicial Selection are Thomas Lehmann, a private practice attorney at Eckberg Lammers, and Assistant Kanabec County Attorney Heather Wynn.

The appointment will be made following interviews over the next few weeks, the governor’s office said.

McCarthy handles criminal cases for the Washington County Attorney’s Office. She was a staff attorney for Tubman, which provides family crisis services. She also was an attorney for the Family Violence Network, an associate attorney at Caswell and Associates, and was an adjunct professor at William Mitchell College of Law. McCarthy serves on the Cottage Grove Public Safety Board and St. Catherine University’s Alumnae Council, and is chair of the St. Croix Valley chapter of Minnesota Women Lawyers.

At Eckberg Lammers, Lehmann handles civil and criminal cases for businesses, municipalities and individuals. He is a former partner at Lehmann & Lutter and an attorney at two private firms. He also served as a law clerk for two judges and is chairman of the Stillwater School Board. He volunteers as a St. Croix Valley Athletic Association coach.

Wynn prosecutes felony offenses and handles child protection cases in Kanabec County. She previously worked as a solo practitioner and as an associate attorney at Bjerke Law Offices, prosecuting criminal offenses for municipalities, advising cities and townships and handling civil matters. She is on the board of directors of Pine Habilitation and Employment, and volunteers as a Minnesota high school mock trial judge. She’s on the Pine City Chamber of Commerce board and as a volunteer attorney for the Ask an Attorney Program.

The 10th Judicial District includes areas east and north of the Twin Cities. It includes Washington, Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, Sherburne and Wright counties.

The judicial seat being filled is in Pine County. The vacancy was created following the retirement of Judge James T. Reuter.