Newport candidate forum set for Sept. 27

Candidates for Newport City Council and mayor will square off in an election forum this week.

The League of Women Voters of Woodbury-Cottage Grove will sponsor a candidate forum on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Woodbury Central Park Amphitheater.

Newport candidates will participate at 7 p.m. There are two council seats on the Nov. 8 ballot as well as the office of mayor.

Candidates for Washington County commissioner in Districts 2 and 5 will take part in a forum at 8 p.m.

The forums are open to the public. Attendees can submit questions for consideration by event coordinators. The forums will be broadcast on the South Washington County Telecommunications Commission’s website at www.swctc.org.

Central Park is at 8595 Central Park Place.

The League is planning additional candidate forums for October.