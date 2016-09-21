New background check standards for volunteers in Newport

The Newport City Council voted to change the background check process for city volunteers and employees who work with children.

Under the resolution the council passed 5-0, volunteers and employees must have their fingerprints taken in order to check a national database. The previous policy included a background check that only went through Minnesota records.

The fingerprint data goes directly to one investigator at the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, who will then check the prints against a national database.

When the check comes back, Washington County gets the data, and “the data that can be released will be released to the city,” Sergeant Larry Osterman said.

The new policy will immediately effect 12 volunteers. Assistant to the city administrator Renee Eisenbeisz said that two volunteers will not get it done, two have already gotten their fingerprints taken and the other eight waited until the resolution passed.

“If we lose volunteers, so be it,” council member Bill Sumner said.