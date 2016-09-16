Cottage Grove steering committee members appointed

The applicants have lived in Cottage Grove anywhere from less than a year to over 50 and bring varied experience from different careers and different community volunteerism and leadership ventures.

The goal of the committee is to receive feedback from residents on what they want to see for Cottage Grove over the next 20 years.

The group will meet monthly through December. The kick-off meeting will be at 7 p.m., Sept. 20.

The steering committee is part of an administrative project in the 2016 Strategic Plan, as well as part of a larger community engagement program that Next Generation Contracting will be conducting for the next two years.