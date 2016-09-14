City to launch business retention program

The city of Cottage Grove will work with the University of Minnesota Extension Office beginning this fall to complete a business retention and expansion program.

“It’s an opportunity for us to speak with the businesses, hear about what their opportunities and challenges are, and see if there’s any way we can assist them in the short term,” Economic Development Director Christine Costello said. “A key foundation of economic development is talking to businesses.”

Cottage Grove has never participated in a program like this. Working with the U of M Extension will cost less than working with an independent consultant, according to Costello.

The city will pay the university $12,000 in three installments from October to next May. The program runs until the end of 2018.

The Economic Development Authority voted to pass it 7-0, and the City Council passed it in the consent agenda on Sept. 7. The cost will be covered through an Economic Development Authority fund, not property tax revenue.

Four to six staff members will complete four two-hour long training courses, and then coordinate a task force of 20-25 Cottage Grove residents and business people this fall and winter. Members of the task force will then interview businesses.

“It will be a wider-ranging swath of businesses,” Costello said. “We want to touch the gamut to hear from everybody.”

The university will provide a person to analyze the information and statistics gathered through the interviews, which will be the bulk of the program in 2017.

“As we gather all this data, they will take that info and be able to write a report and document and do it behind the scenes,” Costello said.

After the numbers are crunched, city leaders will discuss the results in fall 2017 and go over ideas for what direction they will take to improve the local existing business market.

“We’re hoping to come up with some solutions,” Costello said.

The intent is to continue the program in a “toned down” version after the contract with the U of M extension is completed.

“Basically we’ll survey a larger group of businesses now, and the idea is you want to maintain it over time and check in [after the program],” Costello said. “We want this to continue and actually be useful for everybody, and it will be a benefit both on our side and for the businesses.”