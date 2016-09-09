The St. Paul Park City Council has shifted focus from a Heritage Park building renovation to park repairs and a new fire engine for 2017.

Renovations to the Heritage Park building — estimated to cost $560,000 — were pushed from next year’s budget since funding would not be available without a higher levy increase or moving money from other funds for the project.

Parks and Recreation Commission member Andrew Cison also gave a presentation at the Aug. 15 budget workshop, where he requested funds to repair the city’s nine parks.

“All of them in one way or another are in a bit of disrepair,” he said.

The council decided to invest in the repairs in place of some other city projects.

“The whole Heritage building want doesn’t even seem logical at this point given the disarray of our parks,” council member Jennifer Cheesman said.

The council decided to invest an additional $50,000 in parks for 2017. The council and city staff are looking into funding for this project, but it will not come from tax levy.

Several of the city’s nine parks have vandalism, decaying benches, equipment in need of replacement or dangerous paths.

Cison said Whitbred is the worst park and most in need of repairs, especially to walkways and paths that have fallen behind on handicap accessibility.

“I feel that we’ve neglected that a bit over the past couple years,” Cison said.

Dingle Park is set to be redone using grant money.

The preliminary budget for 2017 includes a 2 percent levy tax increase to pay for a new fire engine and several other projects.

“Based on the latest information from the county, implementing the proposed 2 percent levy increase, city property taxes for the average home are estimated to increase $14,” said finance officer Kim Sommerland. “It gives us a little bit of money toward those capital projects.”

Mayor Keith Franke lobbied for no increase, but council members settled on 2 percent.

“I’m still shooting for zero, but I understand that we have needs,” Franke said.

St. Paul Park’s general fund spending is about $3.04 million this year and proposed to be roughly $3.05 million in 2017, an increase of $18,100.

Projects funded directly from the levy will be City Hall security updates costing $16,000 and a new police squad costing $38,000.

A $20,000 electronic records management system, a $60,000 bucket truck replacement and $450,000 of a $580,000 fire engine replacement are being purchased using money from the equipment acquisition fund — a fund filled in part by property tax revenue. The remaining $130,000 for the fire engine is being sought from other sources such as grants or donations.

Other projects are being funded from water, sewer and storm sewer funds, including water meter upgrades set to cost $100,000, GIS (geographic information system) at $31,500 and well upgrades costing $80,000.

The final levy will be set in December.