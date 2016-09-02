Newport's additional building material revised

The Newport City Council voted Aug. 18 to change an ordinance regarding the building materials required for secondary or accessory buildings on residential properties.

The ordinance required the accessory building to be built of the same materials as the primary building; it has been revised to state that the accessory building does not have to be constructed of the same material, but must look the same.

The ordinance states that “All accessory structures over 150 square feet in area shall be compatible with the principal structure in terms of design, roof style, roof pitch, color.”

The reference to using the same materials was removed.

Most materials are allowed, including wood, vinyl, glass, marble, brick, stone, stucco, decorative concrete, and roofing materials including slate, copper, tiles, asphalt shingles and metal.

The change is stemming from issues with matching housing material, especially stucco, because it could be difficult to find the same materials while building.