Cottage Grove City Council narrows 2017 budget

New public safety positions make up the bulk of new spending in Cottage Grove’s preliminary 2017 budget.

The Cottage Grove City Council and staff decided Aug. 24 to add four new positions in the Public Safety Department as part of the preliminary budget.

The city estimates a 4.99-percent levy increase for 2017. The general fund expenditures are set at about $16.5 million, a 4 percent increase over this year’s $15.2 million used to fund city operations.

“What this means to residents is that we increase the levy by 4.99 percent, but residents will not see an increase in their tax level, because the tax base is growing by about the same amount,” Finance Director Robin Roland said.

Roland said the plan is somewhat conservative in its calculations, and staff also held back on some requests to follow the council’s direction to stay under a 5 percent increase.

“This is a way to fund those priorities with some caution” City Administrator Charlene Stevens said.

Council members and staff decided to add one police officer position, the department’s 42nd sworn officer. The addition will help with scheduling difficulties by allowing the department to switch from 12-hour shifts to 11- or 10 1/2-hour shifts.

“The goal is the health and wellness or our officers with a shorter shift,” Capt. Pete Koerner said. “The goal is to go to 11 or 10 1/2, which we should be able to do in 2017, though the main premise of the 42nd officer will be to have a full-time officer on forensics.”

Along with the new officer, three new firefighter paramedics could start in 2017.

As part of the strategic plan the city has been working on this year, the council agreed to complete the switch to the firefighter paramedic program. The change allows the department to have a full staff of 12 firefighter paramedics starting in January 2017.

“The fact we were able to get those added and still maintain a balanced budget, and I think it’s a good thing,” Mayor Myron Bailey said.

Under the preliminary budget, Community Development will add an assistant engineer at the start of 2017, as well as a seasonal building inspector and a planning intern.

The assistant engineer and seasonal building inspector are expected to be budget-neutral, as they will be funded through recycling grants and fees collected from engineering and building inspections.

“We know we've got a lot of pressure on the Community Development Department right now, and we want to maintain a high level of service there,” Bailey said. “The good news is that position is revenue neutral.”

In the proposed 2017 budget, all city departments received at least some of their new spending requests except for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Parks and Recreation will take over management of River Oaks Golf Course and the Eagles Bar and Grill in 2017.

The department requested the creation of a parks manager to oversee city parks as existing city staff take on River Oaks management. The council does not plan to fund that request.

Bailey said that new restaurant wait staff positions for next year have been budgeted.

“We’ve already budgeted in new staffing positions,” Bailey said. “A year down the road, we’ll probably need to look at what we want to change in the parks department in terms of leadership. Zac [Dockter] has a valid point that there needs to be somebody overseeing parks. We will need to have someone in there at some point.”

Bailey stressed the importance of seeing what happens this year before making any decisions.

“We have to make sure we believe we can make this all work and get some revenue coming in, and then we can assess what’s coming in from a leadership,” he said.

Public Works will receive a few upgrades, including a $50,000 radio system along with other smaller equipment requests.

The Administration Department is set to receive funds for some projects, including the upcoming community engagement study and employee compensation study. It will also have a seasonal intern.

The plan also included general increases such as step increases and a 5-percent health insurance increase for employees.

The current budget plan is likely to be the one approved in December, Roland said.

“It is my belief that the revenues we estimated may increase due to commercial projects that will happen in the city due to growth in 2017,” she said. “We probably won’t show a deficit, but by being conservative at this time, we have one estimated.”

An open house about the preliminary budget will be held from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 7, before the council meeting. The proposed 4.99-percent levy increase will be discussed during the meeting.