Newport to pursue Verizon tower

The Newport City Council informally decided in an Aug. 4 workshop to pursue an agreement with Verizon Wireless to construct a cellphone tower in the city.

The preliminary plans call for a 65-foot-tall tower near Ford Road under a conditional use permit. Verizon would pay $12,000 rent to the city each year.

“It all sounds good to me,” council member Dan Lund said. “It’s an improvement to the infrastructure of the city.”

The hope is that it will bring in better cell phone reception for those in the area, along with increased income to the city.

“Right now there are a lot of dead areas in town,” City Administrator Deb Hill said.