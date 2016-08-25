St. Paul Park adds dangerous dog restrictions

Owners of dangerous or potentially dangerous dogs will face greater restrictions after a revised ordinance passed on Aug. 15 by city council.At Safety Camp on July 19, Seth Williams of A Rotta Love taught kids what to do if approached by a dangerous dog. (Bulletin photo by Katie Nelson)

The St. Paul Park City Council has passed an ordinance that will put more responsibility on owners of dangerous or potentially dangerous dogs, as well as putting more restrictions in place.

The ordinance, approved Aug. 15, adopts and adds upon the state law regarding dangerous dogs.

“What I propose is just heavier restriction and a more detailed process through the whole thing,” Police Chief Jessica Billmeyer said.

Billmeyer said the decision to update the ordinance didn’t come from a large increase in incidents, but because the old version lacked detail.

“I looked at the current ordinance and there just wasn't really anything on the potentially dangerous dog, and not much on the dangerous dog,” she said. “The revised [ordinance] makes it easier for the owner to understand what the process is. It’s a culmination of researching what other cities had, as well as making sure we’re in compliance with the state statute.”

The dog owner will receive notice if the dog is deemed dangerous; once declared dangerous the city can order termination of the dog, though putting down a dog will not be a common solution.

“We understand that while that dog is dangerous to others, it's still that family’s pet,” Billmeyer said. “We’re not saying you need to put your dog down. If you can’t follow this, then we may have to say we have to do it, but we do understand that it’s their pet, and so we aren't just going to put that dog down.”

Owners of dangerous dogs must keep the dog properly locked up or muzzled, must have the dog microchipped and must inform the city with death or relocation of the dog. A dangerous dog sign must be posted. Dog must be sterilized at the owner’s expense.

“We're only allowing a dog to get out once and injure or cause fear in a person or animal versus twice or more times,” Billmeyer said. “It’s just to prevent anyone or any other animal getting harmed in the future.”

Owners can file an appeal with the city. If the appeal is upheld, the appeal’s cost goes to the dog’s owner. A year after the dog is declared dangerous or potentially dangerous, the owner may submit a review to get the declaration removed from the dog.

Exemptions of the ordinance are law enforcement dogs and dogs that injured people while committing or attempting to commit a crime, or provoking the dog.

Provocation is defined in the ordinance as “an act that an adult could reasonably expect may cause a dog to attack or bite.”

Violating the ordinance results in a misdemeanor and seizure of dogs by animal control. If this happens, the owner cannot own a dog again within the city. After three years, owners may apply to be considered for dog ownership again.

Registration for dangerous and potentially dangerous dogs is $250 per year.

Appeal request is $200; cost of appeal can be up to $1,000.

Council members passed the ordinance 5-0. The ordinance will go to the public safety commission for review and possible revision.