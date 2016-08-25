St. Paul Park hires new public works supervisor

The search finally ended both for the city of St. Paul Park and for Jeff Dionisopoulos when he was offered the position of Public Works supervisor last week.

Dionisopoulos will begin on Sept. 1, ending his 20 years in the Stillwater public works department.

In Stillwater he held a maintenance worker position that in many ways acts as an assistant supervisor or crew leader.

“I’ve been working in public works for 20 years, I felt like it was the right time to make the move to management,” he said. “It’s just something different, I’ve been gearing myself forward to get a position like this for a while.”

Walsh said that his interview showed he had the right stuff for the job.

“He had the best interview and comes to us with good experience from Stillwater,” he said. “He had good insight and pretty innovative ideas. He’s seems like a problem solver and will take pride in his work and see a job well done.”

Dionisopoulos said that he felt like it could finally be the interview that got him in the door.

“I had high hopes to get the job,” he said. “I applied to a few other jobs that I didn’t get, so I felt like this could be the one.”

He’s looking forward to starting.

“I feel a little bit both nervous and excited,” he said. “I’ve been in Stillwater since ‘96, so to walk away from your comfort zone will be a lot, but I’m more excited than nervous. I’m excited to get down there and get going.”

City staff is excited for him to begin as well.

“He seems driven to be in this position and I think he’s ready for it,” Walsh said. “We’re excited to have him.”

Dionisopoulos will make $78,000 in his the first year and $81,744 in his second year.

Dionisopoulos recently won the Outstanding Operator of the Year award from Minnesota Wastewater Operators Association for his work in Stillwater.

Walsh said that when former Public Works Supervisor Rob Weldon heard that Dionisopoulos won the award, he sent it to Walsh telling him he had made a good choice.