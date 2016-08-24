City applies for programs to help fill business park

Cottage Grove may pair with Xcel Energy, as well as the state, to help fill undeveloped land in the city’s business park.

Economic Development Director Christine Costello said she is working on an application after being approached by Xcel to partner with them to find a business to fill the business park lot by Garden World and Leafline Labs, off 100th Street and between Hemingway and Jamaica avenues.

The city is also working on an application with the state Department of Employment and Economic Development’s shovel-ready program. This agreement is to market that 50 acres off 100th Street, as well as 22 acres at 97th Street and Hemingway Avenue.

“It’s a way for us to market land in the business park,” she said. “We ultimately want to see the business park filled with businesses operating with lots of jobs.”

Xcel and DEED will use a site selector — a role described by Costello as “like a real estate agent for businesses” — to seek out a business for the site at Cottage Grove. For Xcel Energy, they are specifically seeking a business that would be a high-energy user.

“Site selectors are often hired by businesses looking to relocate to build a new facility,” she said.

Xcel Energy is looking for 10 to 12 sites across Minnesota to join their shovel-ready program.

Shovel-ready programs do not cost the city anything.

“It’s a way for us to market available parcels in the business park, and getting us that connection with site selectors who are more in-tune with businesses and facilities,” Costello said. “It puts us one step ahead.”

Any Minnesota city can apply for the DEED program.The Xcel program only picks 10 to 12, so it is more selective and aggressive.

“The DEED one is not as active in having that site selector find an end user,” she said. “Their list may be 30-50 [graded sites], while the Xcel one has 10 to 12, and they’re looking for businesses that will use lots of energy. They have different agendas, but the goal for the city is to find a business for the business park, and bring in jobs for people who will move here, live here, and have high paying jobs.”

Once the DEED and Xcel site selectors begin searching for a business to fill the parcel, the process will become first come, first served. Whichever group brings in a potential business first will be the one that the city brings to the EDA and the City Council for approval. So long as the zoning would stay the same, the city will consider bringing in that business.

Although there are 50 acres available, the site selector could choose a business that only wants part of that parcel.

“The hope is the business will take all 50 acres, but if they only take half, then we’ll have room for another lot,” she said.