St. Paul Park joins driver diversion program

The St. Paul Park Police Department will participate in a program that helps drivers with outstanding fines and offenses get on a payment plan and reinstate their license.

The City Council on Aug. 15 approved participation in Diversion Solutions’ license reinstatement program.

“It would be kind of nice to be able to offer this alternative to those people caught in this horrible cycle and get their lives on track,” Police Chief Jessica Billmeyer said.

Diversion Solutions CEO Scott Adkisson said there are about 140 cities and counties in the program.

Billmeyer said that she has worked with the program before at her previous position in Inver Grove Heights and saw success with it. She said the program helps people who “can’t afford to drive, but can’t afford not to drive either.”

When drivers are pulled over and found driving with a suspended or revoked license, officers can give them a form to sign up with the program. They must sign up within five days of receiving the form.

“We do have a lot of drivers around the area that are stopped with revoked licenses, so it’s nice to say, ‘Hey, you’re still getting this citation, but this will help you relieve it,’” Billmeyer said.

Participants pay a $350 fee to enter the program; the fee is built in as part of their payment plan. Of the fee, $100 is paid to the city for city attorney fees and other expenses. The city pays nothing to be part of the program.

The program has been operating in the state for about six years, since the Legislature passed it as a pilot program to allow overdue citation payments to be paid using a payment plan.

Adkisson said an average participant pays about $100 per month, and most people start the program with about $1,700 to $2,500 in fines and fees, though it can be much higher.

“I’d say probably 98 percent [of participants] are low-income individuals, so they can’t pay that upfront,” he said.

He said that when he launched the program, he thought the graduation rate of those involved would be about 15 percent. He is currently reporting an 82-percent graduation rate.

According to Adkisson, about 13 percent of Minnesotans are driving with a suspended or revoked license.

If a driver re-offends, they are dismissed from the program.

Adkisson said that depending on the violation, a person may not be able to get their license back, and that there are “quite a few exceptions” to the program.

“Any violation that affects their licence is in the program — including DUI or DWI after the probationary period,” he said.

The council viewed the program positively, passing it 5-0.

“I’d like to see people have an opportunity to step up and do the right thing and get them on the right track,” council member Sandi Dingle said. “It sounds like a really great program.”