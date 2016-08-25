Newport may close rink and warming house, add public works position

Newport may close a city ice rink and warming house due to lack of use.

During a budget workshop on July 21, city staff and council members discussed closing the ice rink and warming house at Loveland Park, in addition to adding a new public works position.

“Staff has noticed attendance for those rinks has gone down,” City Administrator Deb Hill said. “If we’re providing services, it has to be for more than just a few people.”

It’s not just decreased usage that is making the council consider the temporary closure. Public Works Supervisor Bruce Hanson said the lights at the rinks have serious issues.

“Both rinks are going [bad], and the wiring is bad,” he said. “We repaired them last year, and they broke again.”

The hope is that with only one rink open, the remaining rink in Lions Park will be higher quality.

“It’ll make it easier to keep the Lions Park one, and give it nicer ice,” council member Dan Lund said.

Hanson also requested an additional worker added to his staff.

“We’re having a difficult time finding a summer help, and they have been down one person for some time now, about six years,” Hill said. “We usually have four. This year we have one. All cities are having this problem.”

The position would be a year-round and non-union, with a basic workload including tasks such as mowing.

“We're looking for a quality person that’s here year round,” council member Tom Ingemann said.

Hanson said that the position would replace two seasonal summer positions, out of the four he requests each summer.

“It’s taking place of the summer people and adding additional help in the winter,” he said.

The salary for the new position would be $18.82 per hour.

“We just had this pay equity [study] done, and I don’t know that I want to pay an entry-level more than our librarian,” council member Dan Lund said. “Why not instead pay $15 per hour. At $15, we still beat most other similar jobs.”

Hanson stood by the requested wage.

“We’ve entertained this for over 10 years,” Hanson said. “I think we’re going to have to pay a little more for a quality person.”

An ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible fishing pier on Sixth Street is also included in the 2017 budget. The current estimate for the project is $17,700.

“The fishing pier will increase property tax,” Lund said. “You gotta have amenities to bring people in.”

The council will approve a final 2017 city budget in December.

“The initial budget is looking really well,” Hill said. “There’s no fiscal disparities, and not a lot of fluctuation.”