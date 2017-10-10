Board members conducted Jacobus' annual performance evaluation in closed session last month. They concluded that he has exceeded expectations, board member Sharon Van Leer reported in a summary last week.

"The board is elated with the collaboration and supportive relationship Superintendent Jacobus has developed with his cabinet and staff," Van Leer reported. "The board also acknowledges his strong work ethic, and he continues to create a culture of continuous improvement."

The board cited his leadership and ability to communicate effectively, build morale and trust and community outreach and availability. They also noted his working relationship with the board and his leadership on specific projects, including the strategic plan, efforts to reduce the academic achievement gap and use of budget and resources.

Jacobus said he is pleased with the board's support.

"We have a great team of administrators, teachers and support staff and I am excited about the future," he said. "If we are successful with our referendum, we should be in a place to finally move past the budget constraints that have dominated our work since I came to the district. I believe our team has great potential to help all our kids succeed at the highest level and I am interested in speaking with the board about being part of that future."

Jacobus started in District 833 in July 2012. He signed a second three-year contract in 2015.

Jacobus earns $199,354 this year, according to salary terms agreed to in 2016. He received 3.5 percent annual pay increases the last two years, after he requested a pay freeze in the first year of the current three-year contract.