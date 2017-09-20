Search
    A gathering of machines: Robots converge on East Ridge High School for tournament

    By William Loeffler on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:46 p.m.
    Members of the Fighting Calculators, the robotics team from Woodbury Math & Science Academy (2175, left) celebrate during the East Metro Collaborative Competition Sept. 16 at East Ridge High School. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 4
    Robots invaded East Ridge High School Sept. 16 during the East Metro Collaborative Competition. The offseason robotics tournament was hosted by Woodbury Math & Science Academy and Woodbury, East Ridge and Park High Schools. The tournament included 26 visiting teams from around the state. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
    Members of the Fighting Calculators, the robotics team from Woodbury Math & Science Academy, confer during the East Metro Collaborative Competition Sept. 16 at East Ridge High School. 3 / 4
    Members of the Fighting Calculators, the robotics team from Woodbury Math & Science Academy drive their remote control robot during the East Metro Collaborative Competition Sept. 16 at East Ridge High School.4 / 4

    Robots invaded East Ridge High School Saturday, Sept. 16, during the East Metro Collaborative Competition, which included 26 visiting robotics teams from around the state.

    The offseason tournament was hosted by Woodbury, East Ridge, Park high schools and Woodbury Math & Science Academy. It was inspired by the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) program, which encourages kids to apply science, technology, engineering and math to build their own remote controlled robot.

    High school teams squared off two by two on a special playing field.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-3435
