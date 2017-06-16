The June 7 graduation ceremony at the District Program Center included 25 students receiving their diplomas. Six others could not attend.

Each student who stepped up to the lectern to receive a diploma heard a warts-and-all testimonial from a member of the teaching staff.

Graduates included Monitha Ker, whose family emigrated to the United States from Cambodia. She plans to study cosmetology. Delaney Bourgoin came to the school as a shy youth but learned how to speak up and — with her bright blue hair — stand out.

The St. Paul Park senior is the first student from the school's AVID program to be accepted to a four-year university. She received a $12,000 scholarship to study at the Minneapolis College of Arts and Design.

Students in School District 833 can be referred to the Alternative High School if they struggle socially or academically at Woodbury, Park or East Ridge high schools. The school's smaller class sizes mean that teachers can provide students with more personalized attention.

Principal Mike Mahaffey handed out diplomas along with South Washington School Board members Michelle Witte and Katy McElwee-Stevens.

Alternative High School support specialist Marion Williams introduced senior Christina Harves, who plans to study nursing.

"When I first met Christina, I was impressed with her absolute determination," Williams told the audience. "She has had a lot struggles in school and life."

Josie Luke loves to sing. Alexa Czepa drives a flame decorated truck, while Jackson Tschida has a laid-back charisma that brightens up a classroom.

Social Studies teacher Jonathan Krahn spoke of having his hands full with live-wire senior Summer Simmon, who once filled his coffee cup and computer bag with packets of Taco Bell sauce.

Before Simmon collected her diploma, Krahn returned the favor by giving her a shopping bag full of the stuff.

"They're all so unique and that's why they come to this program," Krahn said the following day. "They just need that special place."