Park Air Force JROTC regains steady course

“This is a tremendous opportunity,” Lockhart said. “Everyone has been very welcoming.”

The Wolfpack cadets began the 2016-17 school year piloting their own plane. Both faculty/commander spots were vacant.

Despite the vacuum, the students carried on their normal schedule, which included color guard at Wolfpack football games and Veterans Day ceremonies.

Nevertheless, the situation was dire enough that two local military veterans stepped in to fill the leadership void.

Deborah McBride of Woodbury, a retired Air Force colonel and nurse, came on board in November at the urging her son Chris, a cadet in the Park program. She got help from Steve Campos of Cottage Grove, a retired chief master sergeant with the Minnesota Air National Guard.

The two volunteers took over the Air Force JROTC classes.

“It was rough at first,” Campos said.

Park Principal Ginger Garski hired McBride as a part time, long term sub in December. In March, McBride obtained her official instructor certification from headquarters in Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. All JROTC instructors must be retired commissioned or non-commissioned members of the Air Force.

“The job’s posted nationwide,” she said. “You can’t just walk in.”

McBride spent 25 years in the Air Force. The last four years she served as flight commander of education and training in the medical group.

Lockhart was hired for the top in May as senior aerospace science instructor; McBride handed over the unit flag to him during the change of command ceremony. She will remain in the number two spot until a successor is found.

Garski thanked McBride for her service.

“Without her, I feel sure, we would have closed,” Garski said.