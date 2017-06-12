Come September, Timmer will find out if he's one the semifinalists for the national 2018 Music Educator Award.

Timmer, 54, already made the quarterfinals of the contest, which was established to recognize music teachers who have made a significant impact beyond the classroom. Apprised of the nod in April, he had to keep it a secret until last week, when the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum released the names of the 197 quarterfinalists.

His choir students were more excited than he was, he said.

"They kind of erupted in applause," he said. "I've gotten a lot of very positive feedback from current students and former students."

Timmer himself is more reserved about it. For one thing, he's been nominated before. To reach the quarterfinals, nominees are required to fill out a lengthy application, where they answer essay questions about their approach to teaching, their music philosophy and what they felt made their program successful. Checking boxes it's not.

"I've done the application process before and hadn't made it to the quarterfinals," Timmer said. "It was like, 'Oh, cool.'"

In order to make to the semifinals he's required to submit three videos applications, including an eight minute teaching video.

"When it comes to music. I'm big on the process because I feel if we have strong process and we're working on that we'll have a very strong product at the end," he said

Ten finalists will be announced prior to the 60th annual Grammy awards in February. The winner will be flown to New York and receive their hardware at a ceremony during Grammy week.

This is Timmer's 30th year as a teacher. He's taught at Woodbury High School for the last 16 years.

"It's really about the relationship that a teacher builds with his students," he said. "When we're in choir, they're living one hour of life through music."