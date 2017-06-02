The East Ridge High School junior achieved the highest possible composite score — 36 — on the standardized college readiness exam. District 833 juniors and seniors took the ACT in April.

To study for the exam, Holton took an ACT prep course through The Princeton Review, a college admission services company.

“I focused on my weaknesses,” she said.” I’m pretty strong on math and science but reading and English are definitely some of my weaker spots.”

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Each test is scored on a scale of 1 to 36, and a student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The ACT scores what a person has learned, rather than measuring their natural aptitude.

Holton scored a 34 on the ACT when she took it as a placement test in the eighth grade.

“I knew I wanted to match that again,” she said.

But when the “pencils down” moment came this time around, Holton didn’t think she’d succeeded.

“I walked out of the test thinking I would retake it,” she said.

Of all the students who take the ACT, about one-tenth of 1 percent score a 36, said Ed Colby, senior director of media and public relations for ACT.

“When a student earns a 36, it’s likely they’ve taken very challenging courses and they’ve worked hard to master the material,” he said.

Holton said she is considering studying computer science and neuroscience in college. At East Ridge, she lettered in basketball and track and field. She was also the co-lead on the ERRORs — the East Ridge robotics team — who won their second state championship. She is among 32 high school girls in Minnesota who were named 2017 Aspirations in Computing winners earlier this spring. Each winner was selected based on their “interests, accomplishments and community involvement in computing and technology.”

Her neighbor, East Ridge Senior Kevin Bi, earned a perfect 2,400 on the SAT last year.