The annual camp at the YMCA St. Croix in Hudson gathers about 100 students together from southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. They spend five days out of their comfort zone undergoing physical, mental and emotional tests.

"When we went there we had no idea what to expect," Haus said. "Both of us were a little concerned that we wouldn't make any friends. But at the end of the week we were a family. We didn't want to go home."

RYLA Camp attendees have their tuition paid by their local rotary club. Haus and Ojo were sponsored by the Woodbury Rotary Club.

The campers were divided into color teams who were housed six to a cabin.

In one of their team-building exercises, Haus and her fellow campers had to debate a sticky ethical dilemma in which they could use hypothetical "RYLA powers" in a life or death situation:

"If you had the power to take people back to the age of 20 but a family member's life is shortened by three months every time, would you do that?"

Haus, 17, said she won't forget the lesson she learned from her RYLA experience:

"Everybody has a story," Haus said. "Don't judge them until you hear it."