Holocaust survivor to students: beware the bystander

The author and professor emeritus at Minnesota State University spoke Friday to students in the Air Force Junior ROTC. He was invited by his friend Steve Campos, a retired chief master sergeant with the Minnesota Air National Guard.

“My question to you is, ‘How did we get to Auschwitz?’” Amram said. “How do we get to the barbed wire, the skeletons, the starvation?’”

Amram saw it begin. He was born in 1933 in Hanover in Germany. Adolph Hitler had come to power in January of that year.

“By April, he had persuaded most of the Germans to boycott Jewish businesses,” Amram told his audience. ”He outlawed kosher foods.”

By the time Amram’s mother was ready to give birth to him that fall, she had to do so at a Catholic hospital. Under German law Jews could no longer use public hospitals.

At that point, he said, it was still possible to protest, he said, but the Nazis got bolder thanks to the complicity of “bystanders” who did nothing.

“It was law after law after law, one step at a time,” Amram said. “Slowly we sneak up on the concentration camp.”

This creeping evil — which begins with the separation and dehumanization of “the other” and ends in a ghastly harvest of corpses — also helped engineer the mass murder of Armenians by Turks during World War I and the butchering of 800,000 Tutsis by Hutus in Rwanda in 1994, he said.

A photo on a screen behind Amram’s lectern provided a clue as to what might have helped make the cattle cars and gas chambers a reality.

It showed a crowd of people, including a small boy, watching a scene take place before them on the street. From the expressions on their faces they might have been watching a street performer. In fact, they were watching a group of Jews who were on their knees, arms covered in soap, being forced to scrub the street.

“They’re literally standing by,” Amram said. “What example does that set for that little boy? He will grow up to be a bystander. I ask you, what would you do?”

For Amram, the first glimmer of the horrors to come occurred when he was about 3. During an outing to a favorite park, he noticed a bench that was inscribed with the slogan Nur fur Juden: (For jews only) He was pleased, he said, that people like him had their own bench. He couldn’t understand why his mother was angry.

Later, he saw one of his beloved trolley cars pass by in the street. Its side was emblazoned with the phrase “Juden Verboten.” Mother and son sought to console themselves with a visit to a favorite ice cream parlour. They were regulars there, Amram recalled.

“The owner of the shop came over to us. He looked like he was ready to cry. He said, ‘I’m sorry, we can’t serve Jews any longer.’”

Amram and his parents managed to escape to Holland and receive permission to emigrate to America. He describes the journey in his memoir “We’re in America Now: A Survivor’s Stories.”

His message to students: be an upstander. Decide for yourself when you will have an “enough” moment.

His aunt Karola Stern and her daughter, his 3 1/2-year-old cousin Aaltje Wurms, were murdered at Auschwitz on Feb. 19, 1943.

“An enough moment is when you say, ‘Enough! ‘I’m going to be an upstander. I’m going to do something.’”