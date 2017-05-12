East Ridge students receive 'Excellent Use of German' award
A team of students from East Ridge High School has won the University of Minnesota's Excellent Use of German Language Award.
Team members are Brandon Romano, Cole Chaffin, Dylan Lambert and Drew Engh.
Students from around the state entered the competition by submitting videos showcasing their German language skills, which are judged by teachers. The East Ridge team also won the People's Choice Award for the same video, which was selected by students from across the state.
