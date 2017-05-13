Each student, who is recommended by their coach, must be a graduating senior, part of their team's subsection or section team for at least three years and qualified for the state tournament for at least two years. Each must have demonstrated their use of speech skills in at least three other activities such as student council, honor society, theater or athletic leadership.

They were recognized and awarded at the Minnesota State High School League State Speech Tournament at Apple Valley High School April 21-22.

---

5K Run/Walk, kids' run open to all

The eighth-annual Valley Crossing Elementary 5K Run/Walk and Kids' Run is scheduled Saturday, May 20, at the school, 9900 Park Crossing, Woodbury. District 833 Superintendent Keith Jacobus will serve as race marshal. Events are open to all.

The course—to begin and end at the school—will include the Colby Lake Trail.

Youth, 12 and younger, may take part in the 5K Run/Walk under the supervision of a registered adult participant. Youth must register. The 5K event begins at 9 a.m.

The kids' half-mile run is open to youth, 5-12. Kids, under age 5, will race in the school parking lot. Warm up for both begins at 10 a.m. with both races lining up at 10:15 a.m.

After the races, family friendly activities will be available including a bounce house, face painting and a giant Jenga puzzle.

The registration fee is 430 for adults, 13 and older, and $15 for kids, 3-12. Children, under 3, are free. Family registration, including two adults and two children from the same household, is $50, plus $15 for each additional adult and $10 for each additional child.

Registration and waiver forms can be downloaded at valleycrossingpta.org. For details, contact the Valley Crossing PTA at valleycrossingpta@gmail.com.

---

Zhang named semifinalist

East Ridge High School senior Alicia Zhang has been named one of 723 semifinalists across the country in the 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars competition. Up to 161 students will selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Zhang is active in robotics, speech and debate, National Honor Society, orchestra and tennis. She has received the Minnesota Aspirations for Women in Computing Award, achieved 11th place at the International Extemporaneous Speaking Tournament, is a National Merit Scholarship finalist and was selected for the Minnesota All-State Speech Team.

---

Berg accepted in doctors program

Madeline Berg, a senior at East Ridge High School, has been accepted by the University of Minnesota's Future Gophers, Future Doctors program. She is one of only 10 in the state accepted by Future Gophers, Future Doctors, which is a seven-year program in which three years are spent in undergraduate coursework and four years at the U of M Medical School.

---

World Heritage seeks host families

World Heritage is seeking host families for high school students from Japan, China, Thailand, Taiwan, Mongolia and South Korea.

Students speak English, are fully insured, bring their own spending money and expect to do their share of household duties and want to be included in normal family activities.

For details, contact Courtney Wade at 720-209-1145 or email Courtney@WorldHeritage.org.