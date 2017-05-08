New grade school boundary plan approved

The biggest change for families is a shift of certain neighborhoods south of 70th Street and west of Jamaica Avenue in Cottage Grove from Grey Cloud Elementary School to Crestview Elementary School. That realignment affects 117 students, according to the district.

A number of boundary options were considered in recent months. The preferred plan moved the fewest number of students while also maintaining contiguous geographic boundaries and balancing enrollment across Armstrong, Cottage Grove, Grey Cloud, Crestview, Hillside, Pine Hill and Pullman elementary schools.

There would be no change to boundaries for Hillside Elementary and Cottage Grove Elementary.

The boundary changes will free up space at Crestview, which has been sharing its space with the Nuevas Fronteras Spanish immersion elementary school. Nuevas Fronteras will move to the existing Oltman Middle School building in fall 2018. That is when the district also will open its new Oltman Middle School in northwest Cottage Grove.

The new boundaries are expected to last for six to 10 years.

Elementary school start times will not be altered as a result of the boundary changes.

Students accepted into a southern elementary school through open enrollment or intra-district transfer will be allowed to stay at that school. No district transportation is provided, and sibling preference only would apply to intra-district transfers.

The district will automatically accept intra-district transfer requests from students who will be in fourth grade in 2017-18 and want to remain at their current school for fifth grade.

The southern elementary attendance boundary changes followed the approval of changes to the district's northern elementary schools, mostly in Woodbury.

Residential growth in Woodbury and Cottage Grove and population shifts in the district drove the need to change attendance boundaries.

The southern attendance boundary changes were expected to be completed earlier, but a decision was delayed while the district studied whether BNSF Railway's plan to build a vehicle staging lot near Oltman Middle School in St. Paul Park would pose increased health or safety concerns.