Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Park High School juniors win book awards

    By William Loeffler Today at 4:48 p.m.

    Twelve Park High School juniors received Junior Book Awards April 27 in recognition of their academic achievement, community service and school involvement.

    Each student received a book that is connected to a college or university; they often are written by a professor or alumnus. Some of the awards include scholarships if the student chooses to attend that school.

    Front row (Left to Right): Natalie Bous-St. Lawrence University; Sophia Sorenson- University of Minnesota; Karla Nguyen- Yale University; Jason Xiong- Columbia University; Carley Haus-Johns Hopkins University; Kristina Press-University of Tennessee. Back Row (Left to Right): Alison Pomerleau-University of Notre Dame; Faith Milon-Harvard University; Emily Solem-Saint Michael’s College; Anna Haselmann-Wellesley College; Tyler Katzenmaier-Dartmouth College; and Jacob Goecke-Saint Michael’s College. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia

    Explore related topics:NewseducationPark High SchoolJunior Book Awards
    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-3435
    Advertisement
    randomness