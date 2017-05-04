Park High School juniors win book awards
Twelve Park High School juniors received Junior Book Awards April 27 in recognition of their academic achievement, community service and school involvement.
Each student received a book that is connected to a college or university; they often are written by a professor or alumnus. Some of the awards include scholarships if the student chooses to attend that school.
Front row (Left to Right): Natalie Bous-St. Lawrence University; Sophia Sorenson- University of Minnesota; Karla Nguyen- Yale University; Jason Xiong- Columbia University; Carley Haus-Johns Hopkins University; Kristina Press-University of Tennessee. Back Row (Left to Right): Alison Pomerleau-University of Notre Dame; Faith Milon-Harvard University; Emily Solem-Saint Michael’s College; Anna Haselmann-Wellesley College; Tyler Katzenmaier-Dartmouth College; and Jacob Goecke-Saint Michael’s College. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia