Park High School juniors win book awards

Each student received a book that is connected to a college or university; they often are written by a professor or alumnus. Some of the awards include scholarships if the student chooses to attend that school.

Front row (Left to Right): Natalie Bous-St. Lawrence University; Sophia Sorenson- University of Minnesota; Karla Nguyen- Yale University; Jason Xiong- Columbia University; Carley Haus-Johns Hopkins University; Kristina Press-University of Tennessee. Back Row (Left to Right): Alison Pomerleau-University of Notre Dame; Faith Milon-Harvard University; Emily Solem-Saint Michael’s College; Anna Haselmann-Wellesley College; Tyler Katzenmaier-Dartmouth College; and Jacob Goecke-Saint Michael’s College. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia