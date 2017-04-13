Oltman Middle School to get new principal

Hagebock is principal at Somerset Heights Elementary in West St. Paul School District 197, a position she has held since 2014. Before that, she served seven years as principal for Friendly Hills Middle School in the same district.

She will begin her duties July 1.

Hagebock has a Bachelor of Arts in English and Education from Saint Olaf College and a Masters in curriculum and instruction from Minnesota State College Mankato, where she also obtained an education administration licensure. She has a superintendent licensure from Saint Mary’s University.

Last year, Schroeder told the Bulletin that her decision to resign was prompted in part by the plan for the new Oltman Middle School, which is set to open in fall 2018. She said she wanted to give the district enough time to hire a successor who can get to know the staff and students at Oltman’s current site in St. Paul Park.